Here is a breakdown of the Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock performance

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is 69.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $201.00 and a high of $499.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $497.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.95% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.19% off the consensus price target high of $520.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are -60.33% lower than the price target low of $314.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $503.43, the stock is 14.79% and 26.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85.85 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 59.08% off its SMA200. AAPL registered 134.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $414.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $329.75.

The stock witnessed a 33.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.00%, and is 8.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 137000 employees, a market worth around $2022.80B and $273.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.81 and Fwd P/E is 32.05. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.46% and 0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.8 with sales reaching $63.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

4,296 institutions hold shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 62.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.31B, and float is at 4.27B with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 62.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 328.99 million shares valued at $120.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.69% of the AAPL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 275.46 million shares valued at $100.49 billion to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 245.16 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $89.43 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 177.26 million with a market value of $64.67 billion.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KONDO CHRIS, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that KONDO CHRIS sold 4,491 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $305.62 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7370.0 shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that O’BRIEN DEIRDRE (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 9,137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $285.12 per share for $2.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33972.0 shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Maestri Luca (Senior Vice President, CFO) disposed off 41,062 shares at an average price of $264.44 for $10.86 million. The insider now directly holds 27,568 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 32.23% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -3.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.15% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 33.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.77.