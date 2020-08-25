Here is a breakdown of the Citigroup Inc. (C) stock performance

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is -38.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $49.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.83% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.06, the stock is -0.59% and -0.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.71 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -14.46% off its SMA200. C registered -22.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.83.

The stock witnessed a -5.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is -6.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 204000 employees, a market worth around $103.22B and $69.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.16. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.56% and -38.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $17.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

2,205 institutions hold shares in Citigroup Inc. (C), with 5.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 82.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.08B, and float is at 2.08B with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 81.98% of the Float.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 51 times.

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -14.65% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 28.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.57% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.81.