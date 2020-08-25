Investing action plan for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) And Inpixon (INPX)

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares are 7.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.35% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +84.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.40% down YTD and 17.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.94% and 8.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 02, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the PGNY stock is a Buy, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on July 01, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PGNY stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.60. The forecasts give the Progyny Inc. stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.8% or 4.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.09, up 46.90% from $0.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 297 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 67,988,167 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,325,511. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 553,405 and 2,517,461 in purchases and sales respectively.

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 43,500 shares worth $1.35 million at $31.06 per share on Aug 20. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 47,506 PGNY shares valued at $1.42 million on Aug 21. The shares were sold at $29.97 per share. Payson Norman (Director) sold 16,500 shares at $31.11 per share on Aug 20 for a total of $0.51 million while Payson Norman, (Director) sold 16,500 shares on Aug 19 for $0.53 million with each share fetching $32.08.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.26 with a market cap of $56.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Inpixon (INPX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INPX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.2 million. This represented a -476.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.08 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.32 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$25.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $56.81 million from $20.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$10.37 million, significantly lower than the -$6.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Inpixon over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 127.43k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.10% with a share float percentage of 41.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inpixon having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company.