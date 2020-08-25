Investing action plan for Qudian Inc. (QD) And Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares are -63.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.78% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.21% down YTD and 1.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.58% and 3.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Nomura recommended the QD stock is a Reduce, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on June 04, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the QD stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.58. The forecasts give the Qudian Inc. stock a price target range of $13.28 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.05% or 75.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -96.20% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.15, down -56.50% from $1.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.67 for the next year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.37 with a market cap of $81.87M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COCP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.45 million. This represented a 722.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.55 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $40.48 million from $42.84 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.39 million, significantly lower than the $0.99 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.61 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 38.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.20% with a share float percentage of 32.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cocrystal Pharma Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company.