Investors have great interest in eMagin Corporation (EMAN), Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) shares are 310.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.51% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +821.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.11% down YTD and 161.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.89% and 60.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright recommended the EMAN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Rodman & Renshaw had Resumed the stock as a Buy on June 23, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the EMAN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the eMagin Corporation stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.5% or 35.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -400.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 10.00% from -$0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 56,578 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Koch Mark A, a CFO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $6000.0 at $0.24 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 31,578 EMAN shares valued at $6000.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $0.19 per share.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), on the other hand, is trading around $12.57 with a market cap of $404.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $Healthcare per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CODX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.7 million. This represented a 84.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $24.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.43 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $36.42 million from $20.48 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$0.35 million, significantly higher than the -$2.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Co-Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 100,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. shares after the latest sales, with Global X Copper Miners ETF net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.10% with a share float percentage of 25.08M.