Investors have great interest in Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO), Resonant Inc. (RESN)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares are 42.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.03% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +229.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.97% down YTD and 28.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 15.87% and 22.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the FBIO stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 18, 2019.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.60% in the current quarter to -$0.24, down from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.95, up 27.80% from -$0.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and -$0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,104,195 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The PRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN had earlier bought another 1,123 FBIO shares valued at $2313.0 on Dec 01. The shares were bought at $2.06 per share.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.67 with a market cap of $153.00M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Resonant Inc. (RESN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RESN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$7.22 million. This represented a 1294.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $31.07 million from $36.89 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.52 million, significantly lower than the -$11.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Resonant Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 226,577 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,167 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.06M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.40% with a share float percentage of 48.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Resonant Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 4.17 million shares worth more than $9.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 7.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.32 million and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.