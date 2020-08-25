Is Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) a good stock to buy now?

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) is 3.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GMHI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89%.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 7.33% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.75 million and changing 8.47% at the moment leaves the stock 10.18% off its SMA200. GMHI registered a gain of -0.85% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.44.

The stock witnessed a -3.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.54%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 156.87. Distance from 52-week low is 20.63% and -4.20% from its 52-week high.

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI), with institutional investors hold 75.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.00M, and float is at 39.89M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 75.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Governors Lane LP with over 2.0 million shares valued at $21.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.00% of the GMHI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Element Capital Management LLC with 1.8 million shares valued at $19.19 million to account for 4.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 1.76 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $18.86 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $18.54 million.