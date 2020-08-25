Is there a cornucopia of returns in Express Inc. (EXPR) And SM Energy Company (SM)

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares are -78.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -80.10% down YTD and -43.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.32% and -15.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 30, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the EXPR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wedbush had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on May 11, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the EXPR stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.67. The forecasts give the Express Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.5% or 30.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -229.80% in the current quarter to -$1.16, down from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.86, down -29.00% from -$0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.58 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,218,490 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,943. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 345,284 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.54 with a market cap of $298.70M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SM Energy Company (SM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -39.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $40.35 million. This represented a 76.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $169.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.79 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.27 billion from $5.62 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $332.47 million, significantly lower than the $378.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $22.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 105 times at SM Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 69 times and accounting for 1,109,407 shares. Insider sales totaled 227,460 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.39M shares after the latest sales, with 373.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 106.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SM Energy Company having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $62.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.24 million and represent 10.31% of shares outstanding.