Is there a cornucopia of returns in ReneSola Ltd (SOL) And Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares are 39.93% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.12% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +160.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.53% down YTD and 107.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.00% and 32.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the SOL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on May 02, 2019. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.10. The forecasts give the ReneSola Ltd stock a price target range of $1.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.10. The two limits represent an downside potential of -101.82% or -101.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.08, down -28.60% from -$0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,958,660 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, a CFO at the company, bought 1,213,500 shares worth $1.24 million at $1.02 per share on Mar 19. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 679,160 SOL shares valued at $67916.0 on Mar 23. The shares were bought at $0.10 per share. SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) bought 20,901 shares at $1.41 per share on Dec 31 for a total of $29470.0 while SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, (10% Owner) bought 9,724 shares on Dec 30 for $13516.0 with each share fetching $1.39.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.50 with a market cap of $288.16M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BTE’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $21.81 million. This represented a 75.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $89.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $2.36 billion from $2.57 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $150.35 million, significantly lower than the $302.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $14.27 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.70% with a share float percentage of 546.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baytex Energy Corp. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.59 million shares worth more than $7.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ninepoint Partners LP, with the investment firm holding over 11.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.55 million and represent 1.96% of shares outstanding.