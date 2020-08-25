Is Vale S.A. (VALE) a good stock to buy now?

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -16.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.49 and a high of $13.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 13.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is -1.65% and 2.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.19 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 5.77% off its SMA200. VALE registered 2.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a -1.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.39%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 71149 employees, a market worth around $59.87B and $27.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.87. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.11% and -17.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $10.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

468 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. (VALE), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 19.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13B, and float is at 4.08B with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 19.29% of the Float.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading 26.74% up over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is 9.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.8% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.