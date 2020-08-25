It makes sense to watch Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) And Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are -31.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.75% or $0.47 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +117.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.21% down YTD and 66.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.45% and 35.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the FOSL stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -133.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 86.50% in the current quarter to -$0.72, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.27, down -32.50% from -$0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 741,787 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 85,395. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 202,520 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frey Martin, a EVP at the company, bought 7,000 shares worth $38570.0 at $5.51 per share on Jun 09. The Executive Vice President had earlier bought another 30,000 FOSL shares valued at $0.15 million on Jun 17. The shares were bought at $5.00 per share. McKelvey Gregory A (Executive Vice President) bought 120,000 shares at $5.98 per share on Jun 09 for a total of $0.72 million while Frey Martin, (EVP) bought 9,000 shares on Mar 12 for $35100.0 with each share fetching $3.90.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.23 with a market cap of $24.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TTNP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.71 million. This represented a -330.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.76 million from $13.26 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.2 million, significantly lower than the -$8.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.28 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 292.64k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.10% with a share float percentage of 95.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company.