Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Vs. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK): Which Is Riskier?

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares are 63.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.09% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +158.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.79% down YTD and 65.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.75% and 21.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK), on the other hand, is trading around $1.33 with a market cap of $188.21M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OTLK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$11.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.24 million from $13.17 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$19.71 million, significantly higher than the -$26.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$19.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 5,698,589 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.40% with a share float percentage of 54.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outlook Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.