Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) up 35.08% since start of the year

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 35.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.52 and a high of $217.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $213.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $230.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.81% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -2.74% lower than the price target low of $208.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $213.69, the stock is 2.05% and 3.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.35 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 21.68% off its SMA200. MSFT registered 54.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $208.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $183.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.08%, and is 1.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $1623.87B and $143.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.96 and Fwd P/E is 29.03. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.25% and -1.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a “Buy”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.54 with sales reaching $35.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

4,630 institutions hold shares in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with 107.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 75.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.58B, and float is at 7.46B with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 74.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 632.01 million shares valued at $128.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.35% of the MSFT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 521.84 million shares valued at $106.2 billion to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 314.55 million shares representing 4.16% and valued at over $64.02 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.13% of the shares totaling 236.87 million with a market value of $48.21 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hogan Kathleen T, the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Hogan Kathleen T sold 30,871 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $209.90 per share for a total of $6.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176.0 shares.

Microsoft Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that COURTOIS JEAN PHILIPPE (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 15,140 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $215.00 per share for $3.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the MSFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Walmsley Emma N (Director) disposed off 49 shares at an average price of $186.05 for $9117.0. The insider now directly holds 293 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 3.76% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 134.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.26% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 43.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.