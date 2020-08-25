New Big Money Means Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) is -49.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $0.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -1.11% and -13.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.9 million and changing 10.76% at the moment leaves the stock -17.13% off its SMA200. AXAS registered -69.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2054 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2063.

The stock witnessed a -23.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.01%, and is -4.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.06% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $30.23M and $77.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 117.33% and -71.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $14.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.50% in year-over-year returns.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), with 4.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 40.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.24M, and float is at 162.91M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 39.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.56 million shares valued at $1.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.50% of the AXAS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.37 million shares valued at $0.79 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Squarepoint Ops LLC which holds 1.35 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $0.31 million.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WENDEL STEPHEN T, the company’s VP – Contracts and Marketing. SEC filings show that WENDEL STEPHEN T bought 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $0.28 per share for a total of $9906.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that WATSON ROBERT L G (President/CEO) bought a total of 35,380 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $0.28 per share for $9906.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the AXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) acquired 35,380 shares at an average price of $0.28 for $9906.0. The insider now directly holds 60,107 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS).

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -79.64% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.25% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.