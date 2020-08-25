Nokia Corporation (NOK) makes -0.60% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is 33.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $5.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is 3.15% and 10.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 30.09% off its SMA200. NOK registered -1.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.94.

The stock witnessed a 13.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.09%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) has around 98322 employees, a market worth around $28.36B and $26.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.65 and Fwd P/E is 14.57. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.96% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Corporation (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $6.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

453 institutions hold shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK), with institutional investors hold 4.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.61B, and float is at 5.36B with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 4.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 27.78 million shares valued at $122.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the NOK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ariel Investments, LLC with 15.72 million shares valued at $69.17 million to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 9.24 million shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $40.64 million, while Nuveen Asset Management holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 8.71 million with a market value of $38.33 million.

Nokia Corporation (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -32.53% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -15.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.03% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.