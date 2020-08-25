Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) makes -1.21% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -73.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -39.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is 14.34% and 5.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.24 million and changing 7.58% at the moment leaves the stock -44.66% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -69.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.92.

The stock witnessed a 7.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.94%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $4.29B and $4.66B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.12% and -72.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.3 with sales reaching $13.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -79.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -99.30% in year-over-year returns.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

669 institutions hold shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 92.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.62M, and float is at 273.74M with Short Float at 20.59%. Institutions hold 92.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.86 million shares valued at $457.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.11% of the NCLH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.85 million shares valued at $243.99 million to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 8.7 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $143.0 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 8.38 million with a market value of $137.62 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Rio Frank J, the company’s Pres. & CEO. SEC filings show that Del Rio Frank J sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $51.80 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $57.50 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $55.67 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 396,094 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) that is trading -72.10% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is -34.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.56% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 50.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.