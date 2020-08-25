Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) And Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) Saying Scary Stuff?

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares are -1.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.35% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +108.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.97% down YTD and 9.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.46% and 2.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 20, 2017, Maxim Group recommended the NXTD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 20, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the NXTD stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.44. The forecasts give the Nxt-ID Inc. stock a price target range of $0.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.35. The two limits represent an downside potential of -25.71% or -25.71%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,540 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.29 with a market cap of $22.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intec Pharma Ltd. (NTEC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NTEC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4000.0. This represented a 99.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.78 million from $20.64 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.82 million, significantly higher than the -$17.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Intec Pharma Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.32M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.02% with a share float percentage of 58.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intec Pharma Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 2.42 million shares worth more than $0.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd held 3.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the investment firm holding over 1.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.