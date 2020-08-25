Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Volatility At 8.45%, Should You Add A Position?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) is 163.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 73.85% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -68.64% and -59.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 177.97 million and changing -66.05% at the moment leaves the stock -30.53% off its SMA200. ONTX registered -54.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9683 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5570.

The stock witnessed a -11.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.96%, and is 6.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $187.20M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 233.89% and -87.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.10%).

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $1.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 11.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.58M, and float is at 177.96M with Short Float at 6.45%. Institutions hold 11.16% of the Float.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLER ABRAHAM N., the company’s SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that OLER ABRAHAM N. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $5550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90000.0 shares.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Guerin Mark Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $0.36 per share for $7560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ONTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) acquired 26,800 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $9857.0. The insider now directly holds 176,226 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX).