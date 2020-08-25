OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) – The 68.78% Upside Potential Remains

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 230.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is -10.26% and 10.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.5 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock 98.76% off its SMA200. OPK registered 149.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 224.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9526 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7664.

The stock witnessed a -13.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.84%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 6096 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $965.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.71. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 324.31% and -26.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $374.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 63.60% in year-over-year returns.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), with 266.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.85% while institutional investors hold 43.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 640.58M, and float is at 403.12M with Short Float at 34.83%. Institutions hold 26.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37.39 million shares valued at $127.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.22 million shares valued at $126.94 million to account for 5.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 30.46 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $103.86 million, while Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 12.05 million with a market value of $41.08 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 149 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 149 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190.22 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $2.42 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 190.12 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 190,021,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 16.37% up over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 105.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.78% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 129.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.51.