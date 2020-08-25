Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PBR Stock Is Going Next

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -48.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $16.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.45, the stock is -3.25% and -2.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.75 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -19.82% off its SMA200. PBR registered -38.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.40.

The stock witnessed a -7.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.86%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 57983 employees, a market worth around $54.07B and $51.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.89. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.72% and -49.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $14.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.00% in year-over-year returns.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

480 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 14.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.52B, and float is at 4.19B with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 14.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 63.55 million shares valued at $525.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.40% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 57.31 million shares valued at $473.98 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 51.79 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $428.34 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 40.87 million with a market value of $337.97 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading -45.13% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -25.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.49% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.