Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.88 and a high of $40.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $38.84, the stock is 1.11% and 7.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.23 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 6.33% off its SMA200. PFE registered 10.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.62.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.68%, and is 2.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has around 88300 employees, a market worth around $215.16B and $49.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.82 and Fwd P/E is 11.64. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.31% and -5.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Analyst Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $12.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Top Institutional Holders

3,140 institutions hold shares in Pfizer Inc. (PFE), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 72.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.55B, and float is at 5.55B with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 72.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 456.89 million shares valued at $14.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the PFE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 427.53 million shares valued at $13.98 billion to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 298.9 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $9.77 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 250.85 million with a market value of $8.2 billion.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Pfizer Inc. (PFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLAYLOCK RONALD E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLAYLOCK RONALD E bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $38.55 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.

Pfizer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that DAMICO JENNIFER B. (SVP & Controller) sold a total of 2,181 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $36.13 per share for $78800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7542.0 shares of the PFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Dolsten Mikael (President R&D) disposed off 95,353 shares at an average price of $37.78 for $3.6 million. The insider now directly holds 174,918 shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.73% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 16.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.74% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 51.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.