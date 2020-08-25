Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) on Track to Reach $594.57 in a Year

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is 122.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.06 and a high of $98.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $84.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $594.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.98% off the consensus price target high of $1037.04 offered by analysts, but current levels are 69.93% higher than the price target low of $276.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.16, the stock is -7.18% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.56 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 54.60% off its SMA200. PDD registered 174.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.76.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.27%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 5828 employees, a market worth around $116.33B and $4.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 157.60. Profit margin for the company is -28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.17% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Pinduoduo Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $1.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.20% in year-over-year returns.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

377 institutions hold shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), with 15.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 28.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.16B, and float is at 670.26M with Short Float at 5.71%. Institutions hold 28.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 25.78 million shares valued at $2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 30.12% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.96 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 23.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.51 million shares representing 16.95% and valued at over $1.25 billion, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 16.64% of the shares totaling 14.25 million with a market value of $1.22 billion.