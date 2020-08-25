Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 83.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $38.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $34.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.2% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -82.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.90, the stock is -0.30% and 18.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.72 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 54.92% off its SMA200. PINS registered -3.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.86.

The stock witnessed a 38.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.82%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $20.72B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 164.37. Profit margin for the company is -32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.74% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.70%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

469 institutions hold shares in Pinterest Inc. (PINS), with 186.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 60.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 586.74M, and float is at 459.78M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 60.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.13 million shares valued at $712.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.95% of the PINS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Flossbach von Storch AG with 18.88 million shares valued at $418.51 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.74 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $371.09 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 16.52 million with a market value of $366.3 million.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JORDAN JEFFREY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 18,594 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $34.65 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Flores Christine (General Counsel) sold a total of 36,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $34.81 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Silbermann Benjamin (Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F) disposed off 78,772 shares at an average price of $35.11 for $2.77 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).