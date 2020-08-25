Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) turns bearish with loss of -0.59 points

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is 309.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $14.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.86% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -29.89% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.34, the stock is 16.49% and 38.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.08 million and changing -4.56% at the moment leaves the stock 138.40% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 493.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.92.

The stock witnessed a 51.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 214.60%, and is 13.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.77% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $263.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 499.03% and -14.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $110.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 81.60% in year-over-year returns.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), with 3.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 42.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 401.74M, and float is at 347.99M with Short Float at 14.97%. Institutions hold 42.13% of the Float.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marsh Andrew, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Marsh Andrew sold 216,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $13.76 per share for a total of $2.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Plug Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that MIDDLETON PAUL B (CFO & Senior VP) sold a total of 550,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $12.00 per share for $6.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68983.0 shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $10.30 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 888,219 shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 27.15% up over the past 12 months. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 265.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.17% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 72.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.