Positives for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) as stock gains in recent trading

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is 265.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $14.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLNK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -61.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.07, the stock is -21.53% and 13.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.34 million and changing 18.68% at the moment leaves the stock 148.72% off its SMA200. BLNK registered 154.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 307.19%, and is -38.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.89% over the week and 15.38% over the month.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $251.12M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 545.60% and -44.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-133.60%).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 152.60% year-over-year.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), with 8.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.87% while institutional investors hold 7.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.33M, and float is at 26.18M with Short Float at 12.78%. Institutions hold 5.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.75 million shares valued at $4.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.04% of the BLNK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.4 million shares valued at $2.28 million to account for 1.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 89888.0 shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 40582.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVINE JACK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVINE JACK bought 5,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $2.72 per share for a total of $14380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50287.0 shares.

Blink Charging Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that LEVINE JACK (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $2.77 per share for $55400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the BLNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, LEVINE JACK (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.40 for $60000.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK).

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is -22.06% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.9% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.23.