Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is 20.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $27.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The RKT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.22% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -61.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -61.72% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.11, the stock is 36.12% and 36.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.5 million and changing 12.44% at the moment leaves the stock 36.12% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.39.

The stock witnessed a 36.55% gain over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40%.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.77. Distance from 52-week low is 66.34% and 7.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.80% this year.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Top Institutional Holders

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.