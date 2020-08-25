Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares are 42.17% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.28% or -$3.87 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +168.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.63% down YTD and 30.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.52% and -4.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, SunTrust recommended the CRSP stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on July 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CRSP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.21. The forecasts give the CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.15% or -179.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -36.80% in the current quarter to -$1.17, down from the $2.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.79, down -98.30% from $1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.32 and -$0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$5.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 231,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 513,613. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 124,346 and 314,928 in purchases and sales respectively.

TOMSICEK MICHAEL JOHN, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 12,000 shares worth $1.04 million at $86.74 per share on Aug 03. The President had earlier sold another 25,000 CRSP shares valued at $2.5 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $100.00 per share. Novak Rodger (President) sold 25,000 shares at $90.00 per share on Jul 07 for a total of $2.25 million while Bolzon Bradley J PhD, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Jul 06 for $1.65 million with each share fetching $82.39.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK), on the other hand, is trading around $10.44 with a market cap of $1.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.96 and spell out a less modest performance – a -110.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MIK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $282.57 million. This represented a 64.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $799.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.31 billion from $3.84 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$55.53 million, significantly lower than the $33.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$77.38 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at The Michaels Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 124,224 shares. Insider sales totaled 30,425 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 696.92k shares after the latest sales, with 21.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 93.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Michaels Companies Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 52.8 million shares worth more than $373.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 35.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Group Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $144.18 million and represent 13.84% of shares outstanding.