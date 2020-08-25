Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are -92.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.52% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -95.23% down YTD and -60.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.94% and -47.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 22, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the TOPS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 13, 2020.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.25, down -5.60% from -$69 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR), on the other hand, is trading around $3.29 with a market cap of $48.71M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.13 million, significantly lower than the $7.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.26 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 81.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.50% with a share float percentage of 2.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VivoPower International PLC having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 89594.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 6578.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8682.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.