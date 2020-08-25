Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)

TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX: TRXC) shares are -70.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.58% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +49.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.05% down YTD and 2.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.50% and 22.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 22, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the TRXC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on August 08, 2019.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 44.70% in the current quarter to -$0.23, up from the -$1.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1, down -63.30% from -$4.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 538,068 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 152,485. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 193,175 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Starling William N JR, a Director at the company, sold 9,602 shares worth $13648.0 at $1.42 per share on Dec 19. The Director had earlier bought another 151,219 TRXC shares valued at $0.19 million on Feb 24. The shares were bought at $1.24 per share.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.04 with a market cap of $12.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XTNT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.92 million. This represented a 24.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $41.67 million from $42.55 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.58 million, significantly lower than the $0.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 190,366 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 846.31k shares after the latest sales, with 29.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 12.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company.