Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Ayro Inc. (AYRO), Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares are -30.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.00% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +68.89% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.84% down YTD and -50.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.32% and -32.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.04. The forecasts give the Ayro Inc. stock a price target range of $295680.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $295680.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 100.0% or 100.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 360,764 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 77,357. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), on the other hand, is trading around $11.10 with a market cap of $394.38M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WVE’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$38.66 million. This represented a 1377.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $203.95 million from $238.57 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$64.39 million, significantly higher than the -$83.31 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$65.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Wave Life Sciences Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 100,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,577 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.61M shares after the latest sales, with -0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 30.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wave Life Sciences Ltd. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.78 million shares worth more than $80.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 21.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 2.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.1 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.