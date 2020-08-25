Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI), Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) shares are -68.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.77% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.88% down YTD and -54.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.79% and -37.65% over the month.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $74.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

ACST’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$4.67 million. This represented a 213.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $20.14 million from $22.85 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.31 million, significantly higher than the -$6.82 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.34 million.

Insiders own 9.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.09% with a share float percentage of 93.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acasti Pharma Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company.