Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are 915.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.11% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +855.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.87% down YTD and 63.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.54% and 34.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 19, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the TRIL stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 17, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the TRIL stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.02. The forecasts give the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.13% or -25.37%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to -$0.9, up from the -$0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.76 and -$0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.92 for the next year.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), on the other hand, is trading around $6.56 with a market cap of $471.23M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARLO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.97 million. This represented a 46.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $66.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $389.96 million from $410.18 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $20.03 million while total current assets were at $327.68 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$48.68 million, significantly higher than the -$54.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$49.87 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Arlo Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 1,211,618 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,345 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.57M shares after the latest sales, with 89.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.00% with a share float percentage of 76.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arlo Technologies Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.74 million shares worth more than $30.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.85 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.