Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares are -72.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.01% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +154.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.88% down YTD and 47.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.62% and -31.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the TTI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 13, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the TTI stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.56. The forecasts give the TETRA Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.0% or 44.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.27, down -28.40% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,382,472 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 155,230. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,082,568 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Brien Richard D, a VP-Finance & Global Controller at the company, bought 79,500 shares worth $45999.0 at $0.58 per share on Jun 29. The Director had earlier bought another 175,000 TTI shares valued at $99750.0 on Jun 30. The shares were bought at $0.57 per share. SULLIVAN WILLIAM D (Director) bought 111,000 shares at $0.50 per share on Jun 26 for a total of $55189.0 while BATES THOMAS R JR, (Director) bought 150,000 shares on Jun 25 for $65445.0 with each share fetching $0.44.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV), on the other hand, is trading around $20.81 with a market cap of $1.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RVLV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $53.98 million. This represented a 62.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $142.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $272.23 million from $259.49 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $61.89 million, significantly higher than the $22.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $60.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Revolve Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 341,395 shares. Insider sales totaled 132,653 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 878.48k shares after the latest sales, with 31.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.80% with a share float percentage of 15.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolve Group Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.4 million shares worth more than $20.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.82 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.