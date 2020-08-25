Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares are 128.38% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.22% or -$0.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +444.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.93% down YTD and 115.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.40% and -2.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the BE stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.71. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -4.01.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -9.50% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.72, up 7.30% from -$1.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,253,532 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,206,784. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 788,682 and 632,471 in purchases and sales respectively.

Venkataraman Swaminathan, a EVP & CTO at the company, sold 1,650 shares worth $23368.0 at $14.16 per share on Aug 17. The EVP & CTO had earlier sold another 1,666 BE shares valued at $27441.0 on Aug 20. The shares were sold at $16.47 per share. Brennan Susan Seilheimer (EVP & COO) sold 1,050 shares at $14.20 per share on Aug 17 for a total of $14905.0 while IMMELT JEFFREY R, (Director) bought 70,000 shares on Aug 14 for $1.04 million with each share fetching $14.86.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.38 with a market cap of $33.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTGM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.96 million. This represented a -254.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.3 million from $41.93 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $11.85 million while total current assets were at $36.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.38 million, significantly higher than the -$8.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 4,905 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,024 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.30% with a share float percentage of 49.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.06 million shares worth more than $3.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen Prime Services LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.3 million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.