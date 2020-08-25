Summarizing The Case For AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) shares are 453.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.41% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,178.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.82% down YTD and 91.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.91% and -19.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.43. The forecasts give the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $453.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $453.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.46% or 99.46%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.84 with a market cap of $56.11M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OGEN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16000.0. This represented a 99.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.24 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.73 million from $15.56 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.66 million, significantly lower than the -$5.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Oragenics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.03M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.50% with a share float percentage of 49.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oragenics Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company.