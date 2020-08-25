Summarizing The Case For AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) shares are -45.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.37% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.72% down YTD and 0.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.14% and -41.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.68. The forecasts give the AIkido Pharma Inc. stock a price target range of $1802.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1802.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.96% or 99.96%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.78 with a market cap of $51.80M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SINT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.19 million. This represented a -972.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.35 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.99 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.59 million from $15.36 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.94 million, significantly lower than the -$3.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.01 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Sintx Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 902.49k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.30% with a share float percentage of 24.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sintx Technologies Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company.