Summarizing The Case For Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS), YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are -49.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.91% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.75% down YTD and -24.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.75% and -19.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 27, 2020, SVB Leerink recommended the CLVS stock is a Underperform, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on May 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $5.03. The forecasts give the Clovis Oncology Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.13% or -25.75%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 60 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 153,635 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,593. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 28,260 and 13,133 in purchases and sales respectively.

IVERS-READ GILLIAN C, sold 1,670 shares worth $9886.0 at $5.92 per share on Aug 03. The insider had earlier sold another 2,506 CLVS shares valued at $14836.0 on Aug 03. The shares were sold at $5.92 per share. MUEHL DANIEL W sold 2,506 shares at $5.92 per share on Aug 03 for a total of $14836.0 while Rolfe Lindsey, sold 1,899 shares on Aug 03 for $11242.0 with each share fetching $5.92.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), on the other hand, is trading around $5.09 with a market cap of $269.60M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YRCW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $732.0 million. This represented a 27.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.94 billion from $1.85 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $213.6 million, significantly higher than the -$29.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $189.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at YRC Worldwide Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 1,628,755 shares. Insider sales totaled 176,792 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.97M shares after the latest sales, with 22.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.20% with a share float percentage of 49.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YRC Worldwide Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company.