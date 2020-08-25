The Boeing Company (BA) – The -8.04% Downside Potential Remains

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is -48.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.00 and a high of $391.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $167.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.77% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.97% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -42.62% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $178.27, the stock is 4.64% and 0.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.92 million and changing 6.43% at the moment leaves the stock -23.23% off its SMA200. BA registered -52.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $173.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $183.31.

The stock witnessed a -5.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.79%, and is -5.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 161100 employees, a market worth around $95.72B and $69.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.16. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.30% and -54.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

The Boeing Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.1 with sales reaching $15.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.10% in year-over-year returns.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

2,359 institutions hold shares in The Boeing Company (BA), with 745.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 66.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 566.40M, and float is at 563.80M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 66.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.32 million shares valued at $7.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.32% of the BA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Newport Trust Co with 34.3 million shares valued at $6.29 billion to account for 6.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 32.7 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $5.99 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 26.68 million with a market value of $4.89 billion.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $173.36 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1152.0 shares.

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 0.96% up over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -74.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.47% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.26.