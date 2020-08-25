The decline in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is 238.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $3.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.81% off the consensus price target high of $3.72 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 46.43% higher than the price target low of $1.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is -42.80% and -43.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.0 million and changing -38.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.15% off its SMA200. NAK registered 119.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6563 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0004.

The stock witnessed a -34.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.76%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.54% over the week and 10.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 156.00% and -64.02% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.90% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), with 52.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.29% while institutional investors hold 14.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 506.59M, and float is at 467.95M with Short Float at 6.65%. Institutions hold 12.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 14.61 million shares valued at $20.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.90% of the NAK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 7.6 million shares valued at $10.86 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1.91 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $2.73 million, while Creative Planning holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $2.07 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 80.12% up over the past 12 months. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is 28.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.59% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.