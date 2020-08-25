The incline in Sabre Corporation (SABR) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is -69.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $24.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -41.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.05, the stock is -9.09% and -11.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.57 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -46.33% off its SMA200. SABR registered -71.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.94.

The stock witnessed a -12.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.76%, and is -16.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 9250 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $2.67B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.64% and -70.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $279.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -71.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

522 institutions hold shares in Sabre Corporation (SABR), with 1.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 94.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.69M, and float is at 272.63M with Short Float at 11.50%. Institutions hold 93.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.88 million shares valued at $208.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.38% of the SABR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.97 million shares valued at $193.16 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 17.38 million shares representing 6.30% and valued at over $140.06 million, while Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 13.19 million with a market value of $106.29 million.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siciliano John C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Siciliano John C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $6.54 per share for a total of $65400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39423.0 shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $21.71 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) disposed off 8,513 shares at an average price of $23.07 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 169,825 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -52.95% down over the past 12 months. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is -30.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.96% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 31.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.37.