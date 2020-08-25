The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK), Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON)

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are 127.66% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,155.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.88% down YTD and 471.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.60% and 150.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $12.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.33.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.20% in the current quarter to -$0.27, up from the -$2.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.58, up 202.50% from -$6.25 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 120,718 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,019 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON), on the other hand, is trading around $0.34 with a market cap of $11.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SCON’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.03 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Superconductor Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.56k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 12.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.20% with a share float percentage of 27.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superconductor Technologies Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.