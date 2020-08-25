The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Precigen Inc. (PGEN), Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares are 11.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.87% or -$0.54 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +340.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.76% down YTD and 136.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 36.85% and 36.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PGEN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.51.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.76, down -2.00% from -$1.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,179,634 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,870. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

KIRK RANDAL J, a Executive Chairman at the company, bought 808,518 shares worth $3.64 million at $4.50 per share on Aug 11. The Executive Chairman had earlier bought another 400,866 PGEN shares valued at $1.71 million on Aug 12. The shares were bought at $4.26 per share. Sabzevari Helen (President and CEO) sold 12,220 shares at $4.58 per share on Jul 20 for a total of $55968.0 while Lehr Donald P., (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,428 shares on Jun 16 for $37926.0 with each share fetching $4.50.

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA), on the other hand, is trading around $11.73 with a market cap of $445.24M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -6.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KMDA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.11 million. This represented a 75.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $33.09 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $206.09 million from $196.79 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $47.27 million while total current assets were at $175.12 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.74 million, significantly lower than the $12.82 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.84 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.76% with a share float percentage of 27.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kamada Ltd. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.14 million shares worth more than $8.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 0.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.63 million and represent 2.21% of shares outstanding.