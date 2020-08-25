The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Tricida Inc. (TCDA), Evolent Health Inc. (EVH)

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares are -73.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.64% or -$3.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.09% down YTD and -62.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.46% and -27.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 24, 2019, Needham recommended the TCDA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 27, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TCDA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.50% in the current quarter to -$1.22, down from the -$0.89 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.3 and -$0.98. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$4.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 170 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 287,001 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 970,076. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,010 and 16,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

KLAERNER GERRIT, a President and CEO at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $0.11 million at $27.15 per share on Jul 01. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 4,000 TCDA shares valued at $0.11 million on Jul 15. The shares were sold at $26.33 per share. KLAERNER GERRIT (President and CEO) sold 4,000 shares at $25.97 per share on Jun 15 for a total of $0.1 million while KLAERNER GERRIT, (President and CEO) sold 4,000 shares on Jun 01 for $0.1 million with each share fetching $26.23.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE:EVH), on the other hand, is trading around $13.00 with a market cap of $1.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -13.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EVH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -56.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $301.1 million. This represented a -26.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $238.63 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.27 billion from $1.45 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.83 million while total current assets were at $274.66 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $17.13 million, significantly higher than the -$39.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Evolent Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 283,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.1M shares after the latest sales, with -42.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 77.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolent Health Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.19 million shares worth more than $51.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the investment firm holding over 6.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.19 million and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.