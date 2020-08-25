The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares are -40.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.10% or -$0.42 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +163.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.34% down YTD and -28.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.72% and 46.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2018, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the XERS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on February 18, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the XERS stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.74. The forecasts give the Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.29% or 46.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.70% in the current quarter to -$0.56, up from the -$1.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.6, up 439.30% from -$4.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.73 and -$0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 526,069 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,301. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 11,968 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shannon John Patrick Jr, bought 7,886 shares worth $25219.0 at $3.20 per share on May 08. The insider had earlier bought another 22,000 XERS shares valued at $77994.0 on May 13. The shares were bought at $3.55 per share. Edick Paul R bought 33,000 shares at $3.00 per share on May 08 for a total of $99000.0 while Hecht Beth, bought 4,000 shares on Mar 13 for $7880.0 with each share fetching $1.97.

AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.45 with a market cap of $44.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.59 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AUTO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.27 million. This represented a 51.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $17.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $37.68 million from $43.59 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.87 million, significantly higher than the -$5.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at AutoWeb Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.00% with a share float percentage of 9.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AutoWeb Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company.