These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: GAN Limited (GAN), Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) shares are 112.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.11% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 34.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.98% and -11.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 04, 2020, Macquarie recommended the GAN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Northland Capital had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on July 17, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GAN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.88. The forecasts give the GAN Limited stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.83% or 26.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.2 for the next year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.39 with a market cap of $20.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JAGX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.62 million. This represented a -235.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.17 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$15.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $37.58 million from $33.28 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.3 million, significantly higher than the -$8.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Jaguar Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.18M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.20% with a share float percentage of 37.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company.