These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM), Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK)

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) shares are -20.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.84% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +52.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.08% down YTD and 46.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.29% and -51.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 07, 2014, Noble Financial recommended the SALM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Noble Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 15, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SALM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.99. The forecasts give the Salem Media Group Inc. stock a price target range of $2.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.0% or 50.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.3, down -7.80% from -$0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,020,717 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 422,076. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 10,476 in purchases and sales respectively.

EPPERSON STUART W, a Chairman of the Board at the company, bought 23,346 shares worth $20888.0 at $0.89 per share on Apr 09. The EVP, General Counsel & Secy had earlier sold another 10,476 SALM shares valued at $17194.0 on Aug 10. The shares were sold at $1.64 per share. EPPERSON STUART W (Chairman of the Board) bought 23,346 shares at $0.81 per share on Apr 08 for a total of $18952.0 while EPPERSON STUART W, (Chairman of the Board) bought 23,346 shares on Apr 07 for $20820.0 with each share fetching $0.89.

Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK), on the other hand, is trading around $7.95 with a market cap of $171.91M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. (MWK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MWK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -31.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $29.62 million. This represented a 50.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $59.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $61.19 million from $68.7 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.92 million, significantly higher than the -$16.29 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.94 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 42,988 shares. Insider sales totaled 330,173 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.53M shares after the latest sales, with 54.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.70% with a share float percentage of 8.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $2.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rovida Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 0.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.