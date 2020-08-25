These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -20.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.13 and a high of $61.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $42.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1%.

Currently trading at $43.76, the stock is -8.79% and -11.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.86 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -11.43% off its SMA200. MU registered -4.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.22.

The stock witnessed a -18.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.07%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $47.76B and $20.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.33 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.57% and -28.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $5.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.70% in year-over-year returns.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 2.85%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 32.47 million shares valued at $1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.92% of the MU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard/Primecap Fund with 30.31 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 2.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard 500 Index Fund which holds 22.79 million shares representing 2.05% and valued at over $958.51 million, while Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 12.54 million with a market value of $600.67 million.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deboer Scott J, the company’s EVP, Technology Development. SEC filings show that Deboer Scott J sold 13,695 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $48.34 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Marosvari Paul (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $50.36 per share for $15511.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5907.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, ARNZEN APRIL S (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 25,739 shares at an average price of $50.07 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 73,054 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading -35.57% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 5.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.