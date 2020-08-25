These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NIO Limited (NIO)

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) is 251.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $97.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.04% off the consensus price target high of $125.13 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -112.94% lower than the price target low of $7.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is 12.32% and 31.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97.25 million and changing 6.02% at the moment leaves the stock 178.73% off its SMA200. NIO registered 367.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 263.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.00% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.74M.

The stock witnessed a 16.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 331.80%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

NIO Limited (NIO) has around 7442 employees, a market worth around $16.32B and $1.09B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1157.98% and -8.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-505.70%).

NIO Limited (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Limited (NIO) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $592.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 85.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 125.60% in year-over-year returns.

NIO Limited (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in NIO Limited (NIO), with 7.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 42.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 838.55M with Short Float at 12.72%. Institutions hold 42.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 97.78 million shares valued at $754.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 61.11% of the NIO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 42.7 million shares valued at $329.61 million to account for 26.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 28.59 million shares representing 17.87% and valued at over $220.68 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 11.90% of the shares totaling 19.03 million with a market value of $146.95 million.