Things appear to be looking up for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -68.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -94.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.62, the stock is -10.24% and -18.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.67 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -46.55% off its SMA200. OXY registered -70.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.66.

The stock witnessed a -21.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.86%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $12.46B and $21.68B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.33% and -72.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.77 with sales reaching $4.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.50% in year-over-year returns.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

1,269 institutions hold shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), with 1.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 84.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 930.14M, and float is at 927.62M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 84.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 139.14 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.96% of the OXY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 116.56 million shares valued at $2.13 billion to account for 12.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Icahn, Carl, C. which holds 99.71 million shares representing 10.72% and valued at over $1.82 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 63.46 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Oscar K, the company’s Former Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Brown Oscar K sold 11,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $23.97 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35000.0 shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) sold a total of 52,066 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $19.42 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46839.0 shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Brown Oscar K (Former Senior Vice President) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $14.85 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 98,905 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -33.55% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -41.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.72% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 53.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.88.