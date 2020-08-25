Things appear to be looking up for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is -53.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.25 and a high of $135.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $61.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.9% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.09% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -89.5% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.43, the stock is 17.53% and 20.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.2 million and changing 4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -14.82% off its SMA200. RCL registered -42.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.76.

The stock witnessed a 21.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.63%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has around 85300 employees, a market worth around $13.21B and $7.91B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.70% and -52.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$5.14 with sales reaching $21.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -99.30% in year-over-year returns.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

919 institutions hold shares in Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), with 39.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.45% while institutional investors hold 93.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 209.39M, and float is at 176.12M with Short Float at 12.23%. Institutions hold 75.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.47 million shares valued at $928.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the RCL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 16.48 million shares valued at $829.18 million to account for 7.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.91 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $598.94 million, while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 8.1 million with a market value of $407.53 million.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thompson Donald, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thompson Donald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $48.63 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29023.0 shares.

Royal Caribbean Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Pimentel Lawrence R (Pres&CEO, Azamara Club Cruises) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $120.00 per share for $1.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31238.0 shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Fain Richard D (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $119.69 for $2.39 million. The insider now directly holds 765,651 shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -25.68% down over the past 12 months. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is -67.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.57% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.